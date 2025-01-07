Left Menu

ExxonMobil Strikes Back: Legal Fight with California and Environmental Allies

ExxonMobil has filed a lawsuit against California Attorney General Rob Bonta and environmental groups, accusing them of defaming its advanced plastics recycling efforts. The legal battle highlights Exxon's resistance against climate change-related lawsuits. Filed in Texas, the lawsuit seeks damages and accuses Bonta of deceptive collaboration with rival entities.

ExxonMobil has launched a legal battle against California Attorney General Rob Bonta and several environmental organizations, highlighting the escalating tensions between big oil and climate change advocates. The lawsuit filed on Monday accuses Bonta and environmental groups of defaming Exxon's advanced plastics recycling initiatives as part of a broader campaign against the oil giant.

The case, initiated in federal court in Beaumont, Texas, claims that Bonta acted in collaboration with a law firm linked to IEJF, an Australian nonprofit. This entity is reportedly controlled by Andrew Forrest's Minderoo Foundation, which competes with Exxon in the low-carbon solutions sector. Exxon seeks damages and a formal retraction of what it calls false statements.

The California DOJ spokesperson dismissed the lawsuit as a diversion tactic. Last year, Bonta sued Exxon for deceiving the public about recycling limitations. Despite legal challenges, ExxonMobil is pressing ahead with plans to invest $200 million in expanding its recycling technology in Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

