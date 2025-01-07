Train Derailment Disrupts Key Route in Palanadu District
A goods train derailed near Srinavaspuram in Palanadu district, affecting routes between Guntur and Hyderabad. Trains are now diverted through Vijayawada. Rescue operations are underway by railway officials.
A goods train derailed Tuesday morning near Srinavaspuram in Dachapelli mandal of Palanadu district, disrupting its journey to the Vishnupuram Rashi Cement Factory for cement loading. The incident has caused significant disruptions along the railway route.
As a result of the derailment, trains previously scheduled to travel between Guntur and Hyderabad have been rerouted through Vijayawada. The change comes as a necessary detour to maintain connectivity and minimize service interruptions.
Railway police and officials promptly arrived at the scene and have commenced rescue operations. Authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment. (ANI)
