Boosting Organic Exports: India's New Game Plan

The Indian government has established mandatory certification for organic exports via the National Programme for Organic Production. This move aims to enhance exports, targeting $2 billion by 2030. Updated regulations focus on farmer-friendly measures, and certified organic products must adhere to NPOP's standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:17 IST
The government has introduced a procedural framework for the export of organically certified products, mandating certification through the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP). This requirement, detailed in a public notice by the Directorate General Of Foreign Trade (DGFT), ensures that only certified organic products, accompanied by a Transaction Certificate, are approved for export.

India has set an ambitious target of $2 billion in organic food exports by 2030. The commerce ministry's Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has revised NPOP regulations to favor farmers and drive growth in organic exports.

Efforts to promote international sales include participation in 'BioFach', a major organic food trade fair in Germany. Key organic export markets for India are the USA, European Union, Canada, and more, with main exports comprising cereals, millets, processed foods, and spices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

