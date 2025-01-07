UAE Air Giants Serve Big as Padel Courts Open at JGU

In a significant step towards strengthening Indo-UAE relations, UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali inaugurated four state-of-the-art padel courts at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonipat, Haryana, on Tuesday. The courts are named after prominent UAE airlines—Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai.

The ambassador emphasized the soaring popularity of padel tennis in the UAE, noting the sport's increasing interest across India. "The new courts at JGU will provide students with opportunities to engage in an exhilarating sporting activity while also positioning the university to host international tournaments and training camps," remarked Alshaali.

The embassy hailed the naming strategy, highlighting the essential role UAE airlines play in bridging geographical gaps and fostering people-to-people ties. This initiative is reflective of JGU's commitment to embedding physical fitness into its educational principles, paving the way for holistic development, as noted by vice chancellor Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar.

