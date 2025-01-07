Left Menu

UAE Air Giants Serve Big as Padel Courts Open at JGU

The UAE ambassador inaugurated four padel courts at JGU in Haryana, named after leading UAE airlines. The courts signify a growing interest in padel tennis and enhance Indo-UAE ties through sports. The initiative highlights aviation's role in fostering connections and represents JGU's dedication to holistic student development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:40 IST
O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in Haryana's Sonipat.(File/Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant step towards strengthening Indo-UAE relations, UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali inaugurated four state-of-the-art padel courts at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonipat, Haryana, on Tuesday. The courts are named after prominent UAE airlines—Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai.

The ambassador emphasized the soaring popularity of padel tennis in the UAE, noting the sport's increasing interest across India. "The new courts at JGU will provide students with opportunities to engage in an exhilarating sporting activity while also positioning the university to host international tournaments and training camps," remarked Alshaali.

The embassy hailed the naming strategy, highlighting the essential role UAE airlines play in bridging geographical gaps and fostering people-to-people ties. This initiative is reflective of JGU's commitment to embedding physical fitness into its educational principles, paving the way for holistic development, as noted by vice chancellor Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar.

