Tata Digital Launches Fixed Deposit Marketplace on Tata Neu App
Tata Digital has entered the retail investment sector by introducing a fixed deposits marketplace on its superapp Tata Neu. Offering interest rates up to 9.1%, customers can invest without a savings account, starting with amounts as low as Rs 1,000. The platform includes options from banks and NBFCs.
- Country:
- India
Tata Digital, a prominent entity in the financial services sector, has expanded its portfolio by launching a fixed deposit marketplace on its superapp, Tata Neu. This strategic move marks its entry into the retail investment space.
The innovative marketplace allows customers to invest in fixed deposits with leading financial institutions, offering competitive interest rates of up to 9.1%. Notably, these investments can be made without the prerequisite of a savings bank account.
The marketplace aims to democratize access to high-yield, fixed-return investment options from various trusted providers, including Suryoday Small Finance Bank and NBFCs like Shriram Finance and Bajaj Finance, facilitating investments as low as Rs 1,000 with the assurance of safety provided by the DICGC.
