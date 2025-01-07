Left Menu

Preparations Underway for Mahakumbh 2025: Ensuring Safety and Devotion

As Mahakumbh 2025 approaches, officials focus on safety. DIG Vaibhav Krishna ensures seamless police operations, while NDRF performs mock drills at Arail Ghat. Anticipating over 450 million devotees, the event prepares for bathing rituals at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:32 IST
Preparations Underway for Mahakumbh 2025: Ensuring Safety and Devotion
Top officials inspect Mahakumbh Mela area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the world eagerly anticipates the Mahakumbh 2025, the largest religious congregation on the planet, preparations are ramping up to ensure safety and efficiency. On Tuesday, DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna and SSP Kumbh Rajesh Dwivedi conducted a thorough inspection of the Kumbh Mela site, assessing the placement of police forces and performing necessary drills. The primary goal is to ensure a seamless experience for the countless devotees expected to attend.

Parallel to these efforts, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) executed a comprehensive mock drill at Arail Ghat on Monday. NDRF Deputy Inspector General MK Sharma emphasized their readiness to tackle any challenge that might arise during the grand event, slated for 2025. He expressed confidence in the preparedness of their teams to manage chemical, biological, or radiological emergencies, thus instilling confidence among devotees and participants.

In a practical demonstration of their capabilities, the NDRF successfully rescued a family of nine whose boat was caught in strong river currents on the Ganga. This act of swift response highlighted the preparedness and resolve of the forces involved. Mahakumbh, held every 12 years, is expected to draw over 450 million visitors to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The festival will include significant bathing rituals, known as Shahi Snan, commencing on January 14 and culminating on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025