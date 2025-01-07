Preparations Underway for Mahakumbh 2025: Ensuring Safety and Devotion

As the world eagerly anticipates the Mahakumbh 2025, the largest religious congregation on the planet, preparations are ramping up to ensure safety and efficiency. On Tuesday, DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna and SSP Kumbh Rajesh Dwivedi conducted a thorough inspection of the Kumbh Mela site, assessing the placement of police forces and performing necessary drills. The primary goal is to ensure a seamless experience for the countless devotees expected to attend.

Parallel to these efforts, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) executed a comprehensive mock drill at Arail Ghat on Monday. NDRF Deputy Inspector General MK Sharma emphasized their readiness to tackle any challenge that might arise during the grand event, slated for 2025. He expressed confidence in the preparedness of their teams to manage chemical, biological, or radiological emergencies, thus instilling confidence among devotees and participants.

In a practical demonstration of their capabilities, the NDRF successfully rescued a family of nine whose boat was caught in strong river currents on the Ganga. This act of swift response highlighted the preparedness and resolve of the forces involved. Mahakumbh, held every 12 years, is expected to draw over 450 million visitors to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The festival will include significant bathing rituals, known as Shahi Snan, commencing on January 14 and culminating on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)