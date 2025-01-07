Argentina's Risk Index Hits Five-Year Low
Argentina's country risk index dropped significantly on Tuesday to its lowest point since May 2018. This decrease reflects a growing investor confidence in the country's assets, as the index, which measures the yield spread on bonds versus U.S. debt, fell over 100 basis points to 454.
