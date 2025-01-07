Argentina's Risk Index Hits Five-Year Low

In a significant move on Tuesday, Argentina's country risk index plummeted to its lowest mark since May 2018, indicating a burgeoning investor confidence in the South American country's economic assets.

The index, which gauges the yield spread between Argentine bonds and comparable U.S. debt instruments, saw a dramatic drop of over 100 basis points to a level of 454.

This sharp reduction underscores how international investors are beginning to view Argentine debt more favorably, marking a potential turning point for the country's financial outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)