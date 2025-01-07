PWD Denies Atishi's Residency Claims Amid Political Tensions

In a fresh twist to the ongoing residency dispute, the Public Works Department (PWD) has categorically denied the claims made by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi about her official residence at 6-Flagstaff Road. According to a letter issued by PWD, Atishi has not taken physical possession of the residence despite several requests.

The PWD letter further disclosed that the Chief Minister was offered two alternative locations: one at Raj Niwas Lane and another at Daryaganj. As per the department's provision, the failure to occupy the residence within five working days of receiving the 'Habitability Certificate' would result in automatic cancellation of the allotment.

Tensions have mounted as an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a Directorate of Vigilance (DOV) audit regarding allegations tied to the residence's renovation are underway. In a press event, CM Atishi accused the BJP-led central government of disrupting her work by evicting her, asserting her commitment to serving the people of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)