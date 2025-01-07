Left Menu

PWD Denies Atishi's Residency Claims Amid Political Tensions

The Public Works Department has denied claims by Delhi CM Atishi regarding her official residence. PWD stated Atishi failed to take possession of 6-Flagstaff Road, despite offers of alternate housing. Tensions escalate as Atishi accuses the BJP-led central government of evicting her for the second time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 19:59 IST
PWD Denies Atishi's Residency Claims Amid Political Tensions
Delhi CM Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh twist to the ongoing residency dispute, the Public Works Department (PWD) has categorically denied the claims made by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi about her official residence at 6-Flagstaff Road. According to a letter issued by PWD, Atishi has not taken physical possession of the residence despite several requests.

The PWD letter further disclosed that the Chief Minister was offered two alternative locations: one at Raj Niwas Lane and another at Daryaganj. As per the department's provision, the failure to occupy the residence within five working days of receiving the 'Habitability Certificate' would result in automatic cancellation of the allotment.

Tensions have mounted as an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a Directorate of Vigilance (DOV) audit regarding allegations tied to the residence's renovation are underway. In a press event, CM Atishi accused the BJP-led central government of disrupting her work by evicting her, asserting her commitment to serving the people of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025