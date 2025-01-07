Wall Street Climbs as Investors Eye Economic Data
Wall Street's major indexes opened positively on Tuesday as investors awaited insights into the economic policies of President-elect Trump's administration. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw gains, reflecting optimism in the trading atmosphere.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 103.2 points, or 0.24%, shortly after the market opened, pushing it to 42,809.71. This uptick underscores a wave of optimism among traders amid anticipation of economic policy clarity.
Similarly, the S&P 500 increased by 17.9 points to reach 5,993.26, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 73.1 points to hit 19,938.077, highlighting a strong start to the trading day for these indexes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
