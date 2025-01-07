Wall Street Climbs as Investors Eye Economic Data

Wall Street's major indexes rose on Tuesday morning, with investors keen on insights ahead of President-elect Trump's policy announcements. The economic data in focus could provide crucial signals about the future course of U.S. financial strategies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 103.2 points, or 0.24%, shortly after the market opened, pushing it to 42,809.71. This uptick underscores a wave of optimism among traders amid anticipation of economic policy clarity.

Similarly, the S&P 500 increased by 17.9 points to reach 5,993.26, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 73.1 points to hit 19,938.077, highlighting a strong start to the trading day for these indexes.

