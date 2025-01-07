Maharashtra Unveils 100-Day Action Plan to Curb Pollution

In a bid to tackle Maharashtra's escalating pollution crisis, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde unveiled a strategic 100-day action plan on Tuesday. Emphasizing collaboration, the plan includes forming a task force comprising key departments such as transport and medical, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, to address pressing pollution issues.

During a press conference, Munde detailed measures to reduce dust particles and bring down the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, which currently range between 100 to 200. The minister reassured efforts to minimize pollution impact by February's third week, in addition to the launch of an online app to engage citizens in identifying pollution hotspots via geo-tagged photos.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed industries to halt effluent discharge into the Indrayani River and confirmed ongoing efforts to purify water sources feeding into the river. These initiatives reflect the state's broader commitment to environmental sustainability and public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)