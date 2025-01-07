Left Menu

Maharashtra Unveils 100-Day Action Plan to Curb Pollution

Maharashtra's Environment Minister, Pankaja Munde, announced a comprehensive 100-day plan to combat pollution, focusing on reducing dust particles and AQI levels. Coordination with key departments and the central government is underway, alongside initiatives to clean the Indrayani River, emphasizing collaboration and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:18 IST
Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to tackle Maharashtra's escalating pollution crisis, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde unveiled a strategic 100-day action plan on Tuesday. Emphasizing collaboration, the plan includes forming a task force comprising key departments such as transport and medical, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, to address pressing pollution issues.

During a press conference, Munde detailed measures to reduce dust particles and bring down the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, which currently range between 100 to 200. The minister reassured efforts to minimize pollution impact by February's third week, in addition to the launch of an online app to engage citizens in identifying pollution hotspots via geo-tagged photos.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed industries to halt effluent discharge into the Indrayani River and confirmed ongoing efforts to purify water sources feeding into the river. These initiatives reflect the state's broader commitment to environmental sustainability and public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

