Kandla Port to See Massive Rs 57,000 Crores Expansion
The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced two significant expansions at Kandla Port. These include a Mega Shipbuilding Project worth Rs 30,000 crores and a new cargo terminal with a Rs 27,000 crores investment. These developments aim to enhance capacity significantly, aligning with India's 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision.
- Country:
- India
The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, unveiled substantial investment initiatives amounting to over Rs 57,000 crores at Kandla Port, aimed at boosting its capacity. Key among these is a significant Rs 30,000 crore Mega Shipbuilding Project.
Another pivotal venture is the development of a modern cargo terminal with a Rs 27,000 crores investment, situated outside Kandla Creek, adding 135 MTPA capacity. These projects are seen as steps toward realizing Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision.
These upgrades will transform Kandla into a leader in both dry bulk and liquid cargo while advancing regional trade and employment. The projects include making Kandla a liquid cargo hub and constructing new facilities, including a Mega Cargo Terminal at Tuna Tekra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
