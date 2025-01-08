Tech Stocks Tumble as Inflation Fears Mount Amid Robust Economic Signals

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks suffered a decline, heavily impacted by technology stocks. This downturn followed positive economic indicators which spurred concerns over a possible inflation rebound, potentially hindering the Federal Reserve's plans for monetary policy easing this year.

A Labor Department report unveiled an unexpected increase in job openings for November, compounded by accelerating services sector activity in December. This surge in economic performance drove benchmark 10-year Treasury yields to an eight-month peak at 4.677%, reflecting a robust economy.

Consequently, traders have revised their expectations for the Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut this year, now anticipating it in June, with the Fed likely to adopt a more cautious approach through 2025. The technology sector bore the brunt, with stocks like Nvidia falling by nearly 5% amid higher yields.

