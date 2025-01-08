Left Menu

Tech Stocks Tumble as Inflation Fears Mount Amid Robust Economic Signals

U.S. stocks declined, mainly due to technology shares, following robust economic data that sparked inflation concerns. The increase in job openings and services sector activity raised the 10-year Treasury yields, affecting stocks adversely. Traders revised expectations about the Fed's interest rate cuts amid signs of economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 00:58 IST
Tech Stocks Tumble as Inflation Fears Mount Amid Robust Economic Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks suffered a decline, heavily impacted by technology stocks. This downturn followed positive economic indicators which spurred concerns over a possible inflation rebound, potentially hindering the Federal Reserve's plans for monetary policy easing this year.

A Labor Department report unveiled an unexpected increase in job openings for November, compounded by accelerating services sector activity in December. This surge in economic performance drove benchmark 10-year Treasury yields to an eight-month peak at 4.677%, reflecting a robust economy.

Consequently, traders have revised their expectations for the Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut this year, now anticipating it in June, with the Fed likely to adopt a more cautious approach through 2025. The technology sector bore the brunt, with stocks like Nvidia falling by nearly 5% amid higher yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025