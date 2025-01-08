Left Menu

Gadkari Extends Birthday Greetings to Tripura CM Manik Saha

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha a happy birthday. Saha, a former Congress member who joined BJP in 2016, became Chief Minister in 2022 and led BJP to victory in the 2023 Assembly election. He is also a dental surgeon and former Rajya Sabha MP.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari conveyed his birthday wishes to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday. Gadkari expressed his heartfelt greetings in a post on X, hoping for a joyful day and a prosperous year for Saha.

Born on January 8, 1953, Saha assumed the role of Chief Minister in May 2022, following Biplab Deb. His leadership steered the BJP to a successive victory in the Assembly election the next year, marking his second term as Chief Minister in 2023. Prior to this position, Saha served as a Rajya Sabha MP and led the state BJP.

A dental surgeon by profession, Saha transitioned from Congress to BJP in 2016, assuming the role of party chief by 2020. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2022. In 2018, he was pivotal in BJP's booth management and membership drive during the state elections. He represents the Town Bordowali Assembly constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

