JPC Initiates Deliberations on 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) commences discussions on the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Delhi. Chaired by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, the panel examines proposals for simultaneous national and state elections. Opposition raises concerns about potential impacts on regional parties and federal structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:35 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP PP Chaudhary (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural session of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) discussing the 'One Nation, One Election' bill commenced at 11:00 AM on Wednesday in Delhi. The meeting, chaired by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, aimed to deliberate on bills proposing concurrent elections across the nation.

Officials from the Law and Justice Ministry briefed the panel, comprising members from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including prominent political figures like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari of Congress, Supriya Sule from NCP, and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee. The committee is tasked with scrutinizing the pivotal bill, aiming to streamline election schedules and potentially reduce the frequency of the model code of conduct.

Despite its potential for efficiency, the proposal has faced opposition, with critiques focusing on its perceived threat to regional party autonomy and the federal structure. Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal defended the bill as a practical reform. The dialogue is set to continue with the next JPC meeting scheduled for January 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

