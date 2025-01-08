Left Menu

Tragedy in Umrangso: Rescue Efforts Intensify in Coal Mine Disaster

A tragedy unfolds in a coal mine at Umrangso, where rescue teams have recovered one body. Efforts continue to save eight trapped miners, led by the Indian Army, NDRF, and other agencies. Meanwhile, an FIR is registered, and assistance is sought from the Union Coal Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:36 IST
Aerial view of the ongoing rescue operation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A heartbreaking situation is developing in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, where a coal mine collapse has left nine miners trapped, with one body already recovered. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army are spearheading the rescue efforts.

The comprehensive operation, involving Assam Rifles, SDRF, and additional agencies, was temporarily paused but resumed with full intensity. NDRF Deputy Commandant N. Tiwari confirmed that the rescue teams are tirelessly working around the clock, with the Navy slated to join the mission soon.

As rescue efforts persist, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the registration of an FIR and the arrest of Punish Nunisa, suspecting illegal mining activities. In tandem, the CM has engaged Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy to secure additional support, ensuring all necessary resources are provided for the mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

