Tragedy in Umrangso: Rescue Efforts Intensify in Coal Mine Disaster

A heartbreaking situation is developing in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, where a coal mine collapse has left nine miners trapped, with one body already recovered. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army are spearheading the rescue efforts.

The comprehensive operation, involving Assam Rifles, SDRF, and additional agencies, was temporarily paused but resumed with full intensity. NDRF Deputy Commandant N. Tiwari confirmed that the rescue teams are tirelessly working around the clock, with the Navy slated to join the mission soon.

As rescue efforts persist, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the registration of an FIR and the arrest of Punish Nunisa, suspecting illegal mining activities. In tandem, the CM has engaged Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy to secure additional support, ensuring all necessary resources are provided for the mission.

