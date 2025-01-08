Delhi Police Crack Wife's Murder Case, Arrest Husband

The Delhi Police have apprehended a man for the alleged murder of his 26-year-old wife, Deepa Chauhan, whose decomposed body was discovered in their rented residence in Janakpuri on January 3. The murder suspect is identified as Dhanraj, alias Lalu, law enforcement officials confirmed.

According to the police, the accused is a 28-year-old motorcycle rider associated with Ola and Uber. He reportedly quarreled with his spouse on December 29, 2024, leading to her being strangled. Dhanraj allegedly wrapped her mouth with white tape to forestall decomposition and concealed her remains inside a bed. Police state that his discontent with Deepa's friendship with another individual motivated him to not only kill her but also contemplate murdering the friend. His plans extended to watching YouTube videos about body disposal and soliciting assistance from friends, who rebuffed him.

The police meticulously tracked Dhanraj's movements, which spanned Agra, Jaipur, and Amritsar, culminating in his capture by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Dwarka District after returning from Amritsar. Dhanraj eventually confessed upon interrogation. Officers noted his habitual drinking and financial dependency on his wife for household expenses. Further investigations are underway. Separately, nine Bangladeshi nationals were recently detained by the Central Delhi Police over six days for alleged illegal residency. Seven were apprehended at a hotel in Nabi Karim, with some entering via tourist visas and others illegally crossing borders. A total of 14 individuals are now under scrutiny by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for further processing and inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)