KT Rama Rao Denies Wrongdoing Amid Formula-E Race Allegations

BRS working president KT Rama Rao refutes corruption charges in the Formula-E race case, calling them politically motivated. Despite the Telangana High Court's dismissal of his quash petition and revocation of the order preventing his arrest, KTR hopes for Supreme Court intervention. The ACB and ED continue investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:38 IST
BRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BRS working president KT Rama Rao has firmly denied any wrongdoing amidst allegations of corruption linked to the Hyderabad Formula-E race, describing the charges as politically motivated. His remarks came after the Telangana High Court dismissed his quash petition regarding the case.

Expressing optimism about his appeal to the Supreme Court, KTR maintained that the case against him lacked substance. He shared his concerns about the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) objection to his legal representation during interrogations and emphasized his transparency and innocence in the matter.

The court's recent decision also lifted the previous order that shielded KTR from arrest. The ACB is scrutinizing allegations of financial irregularities associated with the race, which reportedly included unauthorized foreign currency transactions. The Enforcement Directorate has also filed an ECIR under the PMLA, implicating KTR and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

