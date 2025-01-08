Left Menu

Russian Rouble Steadies Amid Thin Holiday Trade

The Russian rouble steadied against the dollar, consolidating gains after a recent dip. Trading was thin due to a public holiday until January 9. The rouble gained against both the dollar and China's yuan, as subtle shifts in market access impact trading prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:58 IST
Russian Rouble Steadies Amid Thin Holiday Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian rouble steadied against the dollar on Wednesday, consolidating its recent gains in thin holiday trade. This follows a dip last week when the currency hit a near three-year low.

One-day rouble/dollar futures, trading on the Moscow Exchange, remained unchanged at 100.17 by 0815 GMT. Last observed, the central bank's official rate was set at 101.68.

Sanctions impacted pricing as trading moved to the over-the-counter market, complicating transparent market access. Meanwhile, the rouble gained against China's yuan, and Brent crude was priced at $77.61 a barrel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025