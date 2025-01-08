Russian Rouble Steadies Amid Thin Holiday Trade

The Russian rouble steadied against the dollar on Wednesday, consolidating its recent gains in thin holiday trade. This follows a dip last week when the currency hit a near three-year low.

One-day rouble/dollar futures, trading on the Moscow Exchange, remained unchanged at 100.17 by 0815 GMT. Last observed, the central bank's official rate was set at 101.68.

Sanctions impacted pricing as trading moved to the over-the-counter market, complicating transparent market access. Meanwhile, the rouble gained against China's yuan, and Brent crude was priced at $77.61 a barrel.

(With inputs from agencies.)