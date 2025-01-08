European Markets Edge Up Amid Healthcare and Financial Gains

European stock markets experienced a moderate increase on Wednesday, primarily driven by gains in healthcare and financial sectors, amid ongoing analysis of global monetary policy trends set for the New Year.

The STOXX 600 index climbed by 0.2% as of 0821 GMT, nearing a three-week high. In the financial sector, EQT saw a 2.6% rise following an upgrade by Deutsche Bank, while overall financial services led with a gain of 1.1%.

Meanwhile, the healthcare sector rose 0.4%, with significant contributions from Novo Nordisk's 1.6% increase. Despite these gains, the upward momentum was tempered by a slight ease in Germany's 10-year bond yields and Shell's 1.8% slip due to a downward revision in its LNG production outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)