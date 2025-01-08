European Markets Edge Up Amid Healthcare and Financial Gains
European stock markets saw a slight rise led by healthcare and financial sectors, influenced by global monetary policy trends. The STOXX 600 increased, with financial services and healthcare sectors showing gains. However, bond yields and Shell's lowered LNG forecast curbed stronger growth.
European stock markets experienced a moderate increase on Wednesday, primarily driven by gains in healthcare and financial sectors, amid ongoing analysis of global monetary policy trends set for the New Year.
The STOXX 600 index climbed by 0.2% as of 0821 GMT, nearing a three-week high. In the financial sector, EQT saw a 2.6% rise following an upgrade by Deutsche Bank, while overall financial services led with a gain of 1.1%.
Meanwhile, the healthcare sector rose 0.4%, with significant contributions from Novo Nordisk's 1.6% increase. Despite these gains, the upward momentum was tempered by a slight ease in Germany's 10-year bond yields and Shell's 1.8% slip due to a downward revision in its LNG production outlook.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Stocks Slip Amid Rising Bond Yields
Global Markets React to Rising Bond Yields and Investors Rethink Strategies
Euro Zone Bond Yields Show Stability Amid Economic Uncertainty
Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Monetary Uncertainties
Eurozone Bond Yields Soar Amid Holiday Trading and Fiscal Concerns