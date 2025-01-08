Left Menu

Ukrainian Strike Sets Russian Oil Depot Ablaze

Ukraine launched a successful strike on a Russian oil depot that supports a military airfield in Engels. This action highlights the ongoing tension and Ukraine's capabilities in targeting strategic Russian sites. Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine's presidential advisor, confirmed the attack's success on social media, underscoring Ukraine's resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:15 IST
Ukrainian Strike Sets Russian Oil Depot Ablaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a strategic military maneuver, Ukraine targeted and set ablaze a Russian oil depot associated with a military airfield in Engels. This development was confirmed by Ukraine's presidential advisor, Oleksandr Kamyshin, on Wednesday.

The attack showcases Ukraine's capacity for long-range strikes, further intensifying the conflict dynamics in the region. Kamyshin expressed Ukraine's bold approach through a social media post, asserting the depot as a significant military target.

As Ukraine continues its strategic offensives, the engagement underscores the resilience and tactical planning employed in its ongoing defense measures against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025