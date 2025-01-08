In a strategic military maneuver, Ukraine targeted and set ablaze a Russian oil depot associated with a military airfield in Engels. This development was confirmed by Ukraine's presidential advisor, Oleksandr Kamyshin, on Wednesday.

The attack showcases Ukraine's capacity for long-range strikes, further intensifying the conflict dynamics in the region. Kamyshin expressed Ukraine's bold approach through a social media post, asserting the depot as a significant military target.

As Ukraine continues its strategic offensives, the engagement underscores the resilience and tactical planning employed in its ongoing defense measures against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)