V Narayanan Takes Helm at ISRO, Embarks on New Space Ventures

V Narayanan has officially taken over as the new chief of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), following an announcement on Wednesday. He steps into the role with a sense of great responsibility bestowed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, honoring ISRO's esteemed legacy since its inception in 1969.

Reflecting on the organization's storied past, Narayanan paid tribute to visionary leaders such as Vikram Sarabhai and K. Sivan, who have significantly shaped ISRO's journey. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the newly appointed chief outlined his ambitious vision for the future. Key projects on his agenda include the SpaDex experiment, the G1 rocket, and the PSLV mission.

Narayanan draws on 41 years of expertise in rocket and spacecraft propulsion, confident in furthering ISRO's achievements to aid India's development into a fully-fledged developed nation. He commences his tenure on January 14, succeeding current chairman S Somanath, with a planned service period of two years, as confirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)