Left Menu

V Narayanan Takes Helm at ISRO, Embarks on New Space Ventures

V Narayanan has been appointed as the chief of ISRO, succeeding S Somanath. With 41 years of experience, he aims to advance key projects including SpaDex, G1 rocket, and PSLV mission, propelling India's space aspirations as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi. His tenure begins January 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:21 IST
V Narayanan Takes Helm at ISRO, Embarks on New Space Ventures
V Narayanan, new ISRO Chief. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

V Narayanan has officially taken over as the new chief of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), following an announcement on Wednesday. He steps into the role with a sense of great responsibility bestowed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, honoring ISRO's esteemed legacy since its inception in 1969.

Reflecting on the organization's storied past, Narayanan paid tribute to visionary leaders such as Vikram Sarabhai and K. Sivan, who have significantly shaped ISRO's journey. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the newly appointed chief outlined his ambitious vision for the future. Key projects on his agenda include the SpaDex experiment, the G1 rocket, and the PSLV mission.

Narayanan draws on 41 years of expertise in rocket and spacecraft propulsion, confident in furthering ISRO's achievements to aid India's development into a fully-fledged developed nation. He commences his tenure on January 14, succeeding current chairman S Somanath, with a planned service period of two years, as confirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025