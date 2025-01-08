Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rejects Plea for CAA Citizen Rehabilitation Package

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition for a rehabilitation package for individuals granted citizenship under the CAA, emphasizing it as a policy decision for the government. The petitioner had sought a holistic package covering more than housing, including healthcare and education, arguing these are essential for dignified living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:13 IST
Delhi High Court Rejects Plea for CAA Citizen Rehabilitation Package
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea seeking a comprehensive rehabilitation package for individuals who gained citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The court stated the issue is a governmental policy decision, not suitable for judicial intervention. The court remarked, "The scope of a rehabilitation package is fundamentally a matter of policy."

The petitioner had previously submitted a request for a comprehensive package to authorities, aiming to include essentials such as healthcare, education, clean water, electricity, and sanitation, beyond just housing. This package was intended to ensure those migrating from Pakistan could lead dignified lives after gaining citizenship.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, after a brief hearing, advised petitioners to reformulate their case as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to potentially obtain wider relief. Akhil Bhartiya Dharam Prasar Samiti, along with other NGOs, sought an inclusive package and protection against the demolition of dwellings for Pakistani Hindu refugees living in temporary settlements in Delhi.

The petitioners argued that several agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Development Authority, had not fulfilled prior assurances to support these refugees, who fled Pakistan due to religious persecution and hold registration certificates. Recent demolition threats to refugee housing underscore the urgency of their plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025