Delhi High Court Rejects Plea for CAA Citizen Rehabilitation Package

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea seeking a comprehensive rehabilitation package for individuals who gained citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The court stated the issue is a governmental policy decision, not suitable for judicial intervention. The court remarked, "The scope of a rehabilitation package is fundamentally a matter of policy."

The petitioner had previously submitted a request for a comprehensive package to authorities, aiming to include essentials such as healthcare, education, clean water, electricity, and sanitation, beyond just housing. This package was intended to ensure those migrating from Pakistan could lead dignified lives after gaining citizenship.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, after a brief hearing, advised petitioners to reformulate their case as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to potentially obtain wider relief. Akhil Bhartiya Dharam Prasar Samiti, along with other NGOs, sought an inclusive package and protection against the demolition of dwellings for Pakistani Hindu refugees living in temporary settlements in Delhi.

The petitioners argued that several agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Development Authority, had not fulfilled prior assurances to support these refugees, who fled Pakistan due to religious persecution and hold registration certificates. Recent demolition threats to refugee housing underscore the urgency of their plea.

