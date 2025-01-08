Indian Navy Leads Rescue Efforts in Assam Mine Collapse

The Indian Navy is intensifying efforts to rescue nine individuals trapped in a coal mine in Assam's Umrangso area. The challenging conditions have necessitated the use of advanced technology and specialized skills in a multi-agency operation.

According to Special DGP Assam Harmeet Singh, the operation has involved Navy, NDRF, and Army divers navigating murky and acidic water to reach the bottom of the mine shaft. The rescue team successfully recovered the body of one trapped worker amid challenging circumstances.

The operation is not without challenges; hazardous conditions have complicated rescue efforts, demanding expertise in deep-water recovery. Commandant HPS Kandari of the NDRF underscored the need for expert divers, citing potential obstacles from mining equipment, as the joint rescue efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)