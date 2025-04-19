Deadly Building Collapse in Delhi: Four Dead, Many Trapped

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Mustafabad area, a four-storey building collapsed early Saturday morning. Authorities confirmed that four people have succumbed to their injuries, while 14 individuals were successfully rescued. However, around eight people are still feared trapped under the rubble.

According to Sandeep Lamba, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for the North East District, the collapse occurred at approximately 3 AM. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Police are conducting operations to free those who remain trapped below the debris.

Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, reported that emergency services received an alert about the building collapse around 2:50 AM. Upon arrival, they discovered the complete structure had crumbled, with people caught underneath. With the NDRF and Delhi Fire Service on site, efforts to rescue the trapped individuals are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)