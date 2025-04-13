Tragedy in Kupiansk: Bombing Leaves Residents Injured and Trapped

In a recent escalation of ongoing conflict, a Russian guided bomb struck a residential house in Kupiansk, northeastern Ukraine, leaving four residents injured and potentially trapping three more under the rubble, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. The attack highlights the continuing instability in the area.

Kupiansk, situated in the Kharkiv region, was initially seized by Russian forces during the February 2022 invasion, only to be recaptured by Ukrainian troops later that year. The town has since remained a focal point for Russian military operations in eastern Ukraine, enduring numerous attacks in recent months.

In a separate incident in the southern Kherson region, partially occupied by Russian military, a drone targeted a vehicle carrying war volunteers, resulting in one death and two injuries. This incident underscores the volatility and danger present in the region for both civilians and volunteers.

(With inputs from agencies.)