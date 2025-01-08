Yogi Adityanath Highlights Democratic Strength and Modernization in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted the vital role of democracy in India during a Kanpur conference, underscoring its deep-seated presence in the nation's identity. He emphasized that India's democratic ethos does not impose itself on others, showcasing India's unique democratic tradition.

Addressing female legislators from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Adityanath highlighted the growing representation of women in legislative assemblies, noting 14 to 15 percent in Uttar Pradesh and just over 10 percent in Uttarakhand. He anticipated further increases, positioning these advancements as steps toward modernity.

In a nod to technological progress, Adityanath praised the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for its transition to a paperless mode, marking it as a pioneer in e-legislation within Indian democracy. He also acknowledged the state's transformation into a leading entity over the past seven to eight years, contrary to its previous image of backwardness and insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)