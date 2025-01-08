Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Highlights Democratic Strength and Modernization in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized India's democratic roots and hailed UP's advancements at a women's conference in Kanpur, highlighting increased female legislative representation and the state's shift to a paperless assembly. He also noted UP's transformation into a leading state over the past decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:22 IST
Yogi Adityanath Highlights Democratic Strength and Modernization in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted the vital role of democracy in India during a Kanpur conference, underscoring its deep-seated presence in the nation's identity. He emphasized that India's democratic ethos does not impose itself on others, showcasing India's unique democratic tradition.

Addressing female legislators from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Adityanath highlighted the growing representation of women in legislative assemblies, noting 14 to 15 percent in Uttar Pradesh and just over 10 percent in Uttarakhand. He anticipated further increases, positioning these advancements as steps toward modernity.

In a nod to technological progress, Adityanath praised the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for its transition to a paperless mode, marking it as a pioneer in e-legislation within Indian democracy. He also acknowledged the state's transformation into a leading entity over the past seven to eight years, contrary to its previous image of backwardness and insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025