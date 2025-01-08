PM Modi Unleashes Economic Revolution in Andhra Pradesh

During his visit to Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Andhra Pradesh as a hub of untapped potential and reiterated the central government's unwavering commitment to its growth trajectory. He stressed the state's importance in India's ambition to establish itself as a developed nation.

Modi commended Andhra Pradesh for its ambitious USD 2.5 trillion economic target by 2047, driven by the 'Swarna Andhra-2047' initiative under former CM N Chandrababu Naidu's leadership. He highlighted the inauguration of projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, emphasizing central backing for the state's infrastructure goals.

Significant projects such as the NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub aim to position Visakhapatnam as a major green hydrogen production center, creating extensive job opportunities. Other key initiatives include the foundation of the Bulk Drug Park and the Krishnapatnam Industrial Area, setting a robust path for industrial advancement.

