Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for an Equitable Andhra Pradesh: P4 Initiative Takes Center Stage
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu pledges to use generated wealth for the poor's welfare through the P4 initiative. Participating in a welfare program, he highlighted development projects, assured pensions and financial aid continuation, and emphasized infrastructure improvements. Naidu's vision includes equitable wealth distribution and accommodating welfare for backward communities.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized that the wealth generated in the state will be dedicated to improving the living conditions of the impoverished. Launching the P4 initiative aimed at eradicating poverty, Naidu highlighted the initiative's priority to better the lives of the people.
During a service program in Parchur, Naidu personally visited the homes of beneficiaries, distributed pensions, and assessed their living conditions. He later addressed a public gathering, stressing that while some celebrate mere button-pressing, the real heroes are those who support government pensions.
Naidu reiterated his commitment to uplift backward communities, condemning the inefficiency of the previous government which left the state with a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore. He promised continued welfare with the cooperation of key allies and detailed significant infrastructural projects, improving social and economic prospects for marginalized communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Unveils Capital City Developments and Social Initiatives
Germany's Bold Move: 'Whatever It Takes' for Defense and Infrastructure
Chhattisgarh's Transformation: CM Sai Meets PM Modi with Ambitious Development Plan
Delhi to Ink Crucial Health Infrastructure Pact with Central Government
Germany Eyes Economic Revival with Historic Infrastructure Boost