Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for an Equitable Andhra Pradesh: P4 Initiative Takes Center Stage

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized that the wealth generated in the state will be dedicated to improving the living conditions of the impoverished. Launching the P4 initiative aimed at eradicating poverty, Naidu highlighted the initiative's priority to better the lives of the people.

During a service program in Parchur, Naidu personally visited the homes of beneficiaries, distributed pensions, and assessed their living conditions. He later addressed a public gathering, stressing that while some celebrate mere button-pressing, the real heroes are those who support government pensions.

Naidu reiterated his commitment to uplift backward communities, condemning the inefficiency of the previous government which left the state with a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore. He promised continued welfare with the cooperation of key allies and detailed significant infrastructural projects, improving social and economic prospects for marginalized communities.

