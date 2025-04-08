Left Menu

N. Chandrababu Naidu Lays Foundation for New Home in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu plans to lay the foundation for a new house in Amaravati. The construction reflects his commitment to the city's development. Naidu purchased land behind the Secretariat and sees this project as a symbol of faith and confidence in the capital's future.

Updated: 08-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:50 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to lay the foundation stone for a new residence in Amaravati, the state's greenfield capital. Accompanied by family, Naidu plans the symbolic event on Wednesday, emphasizing his support for the burgeoning city's development.

The Chief Minister has acquired land behind the Secretariat in Velagapudi village, strategically located along the E9 road, according to a statement released on Tuesday. With Amaravati's growth underway and its reputation being revitalized, Naidu's housing project signifies his commitment to the capital's potential.

This initiative, highlighted in the press release, is seen as a gesture to boost the confidence and faith of locals and the wider public in Amaravati's promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

