Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Overhaul of Tirumala Temple Services Amid Pilgrim Surge

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to enhance pilgrim services and uphold temple sanctity. He urged a revamp to accommodate increasing devotees, stressing prudent fund usage and comprehensive audits. Naidu aims for substantial changes in temple strategy and management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 22:02 IST
Visuals from Tirumala (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has called for a comprehensive overhaul of services and facilities at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), emphasizing a 100 percent improvement to preserve the temple's sanctity and meet devotees' expectations. During a detailed review meeting at the State Secretariat, Naidu underscored the state government's reliance on positive perception driven by satisfactory services at the revered site.

The meeting also evaluated ongoing initiatives addressing the dramatic rise in pilgrim numbers and scrutinized feedback from devotees on the quality of darshans and associated services. Additionally, officials presented improvements in key areas, including arrangements for major events and expansions in food offerings, while new infrastructure initiatives like the Alipiri base camp were discussed.

Stressing that the state's reputation hinges on the services atop Tirumala hills, Naidu highlighted the need for prudent financial management. He advocated for audits by the Comptroller and Auditor General, while emphasizing trusteeship and cautioning against previous administration hangovers. Naidu also announced upcoming leadership appointments, including a Joint Executive Officer, and initiatives to enhance transparency and improve pilgrim facilities linked to Aadhaar.

