Bombay High Court Verdict Looms Over MLC Nomination Controversy

The Bombay High Court is set to rule on a PIL challenging the Governor's decisions regarding Maharashtra MLC appointments. The case, filed by Shiv Sena leader Sunil Modi, questions the legality of actions taken by current and prior cabinets, sparking a significant debate on governance and authority.

The Bombay High Court is poised to deliver a critical ruling concerning a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that scrutinizes the appointment process of 12 Governor-nominated seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC). The PIL, filed by Shiv Sena leader Sunil Modi, challenges the legality of certain appointments and delays attributed to the Maharashtra Governor's decisions.

The controversy dates back to November 2020, when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's government proposed a slate of nominees to the MLC, which former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari reportedly stalled, allegedly employing an 'illegal pocket veto' tactic. The situation intensified with the ascension of a new cabinet under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in 2022, which withdrew the pending nominations, prompting further legal action from Modi.

Adding another layer to the dispute, current Governor CP Radhakrishnan recently approved seven new MLC appointments before the impending Maharashtra Assembly elections, actions now facing legal challenges. Modi contends that these approvals came prematurely as the court had yet to conclude its deliberations on the matter. The bench, helmed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, is undertaking a comprehensive review of the Governor's authority and the implications of diverse cabinet decisions on such high-stakes appointments.

