Left Menu

Tirupati Tragedy: Stampede Mars Vaikunth Ekadasi Preparations

As Tirupati prepares for Vaikunth Ekadasi, tragic stampede claims six lives at ticket distribution. Over 40 injured amid efforts to manage large crowds for the festival. Officials investigate, with Chief Minister Naidu visiting affected families and reviewing safety measures. Vaikunth Dwara Darshan to proceed with enhanced security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:45 IST
Tirupati Tragedy: Stampede Mars Vaikunth Ekadasi Preparations
Tirupati Collector S Venkateswar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the bustling town of Tirupati, preparations for the sacred festival of Vaikunth Ekadasi were marred by a tragic stampede that claimed six lives and injured over 40 individuals during a ticket distribution event. The mishap occurred as crowds gathered for the Vaikunth Dwara Darshan at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple.

Tirupati Collector S Venkateswar, addressing the media, assured that elaborate safety measures were implemented and more than 1.2 lakh tickets had been issued. Despite this, a miscommunication over gate openings led to chaos. Police personnel were deployed across ticket counters to maintain order.

In response to the grim incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced his immediate visit to the region to meet the victims' families and oversee the handling of the situation. Additionally, offline tokens for darshan have been distributed at multiple centers to manage the influx of devotees. An inquiry into the cause of the stampede is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025