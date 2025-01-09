Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Actor Mohan Babu in Journalist Assault Case

The Supreme Court has granted interim protection to Telugu actor Mohan Babu, preventing police action in a case where he allegedly assaulted a journalist. The court sought a response from state police after Babu challenged a Telangana High Court order that denied him anticipatory bail.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim relief to renowned Telugu actor Mohan Babu, directing police to refrain from taking any coercive actions against him. This decision comes in response to a case involving Babu's alleged assault of a journalist.

The order was issued by a bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prashant Kumar Mishra, who have also issued a notice to the state police, demanding their response within four weeks. The court's intervention follows Babu's challenge against a December 23 ruling by the Telangana High Court, which had denied him anticipatory bail.

According to the allegations, Babu took a wireless microphone from a journalist and threw it at him, resulting in serious injuries. During the hearing, Babu's counsel, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, explained that the incident stemmed from a family dispute, involving Babu's estranged son accompanied by a media crew, leading to the altercation. Rohatgi stated Babu is willing to issue an apology and offer compensation if necessary, while the journalist's counsel emphasized the severity of the injuries sustained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

