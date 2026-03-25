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Supreme Court Upholds Anticipatory Bail for Expelled Congress MLA in High-Profile Rape Case

The Supreme Court upheld anticipatory bail for expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a rape and forced abortion case, while removing certain remarks against the victim. The Kerala High Court originally granted bail, suggesting a possible consensual relationship but requiring trial adjudication. Mamkootathil faces two other related accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:55 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Anticipatory Bail for Expelled Congress MLA in High-Profile Rape Case
Rahul Mamkootathil
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has affirmed the anticipatory bail granted to Rahul Mamkootathil, an expelled Congress MLA embroiled in a severe rape and forced abortion case.

On Wednesday, a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh dismissed the plea from the survivor challenging the Kerala High Court's decision from February, which had offered bail relief to Mamkootathil. In doing so, the Supreme Court removed some contentious remarks made against the survivor in the high court's order.

The bail decision, originally handed down by Justice Kauser Edappagath, had previously noted a potentially consensual relationship between the complainant and Mamkootathil, warranting a thorough trial to arrive at a final conclusion. This case remains one of several allegations faced by the embattled politician.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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