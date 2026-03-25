Supreme Court Upholds Anticipatory Bail for Expelled Congress MLA in High-Profile Rape Case

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has affirmed the anticipatory bail granted to Rahul Mamkootathil, an expelled Congress MLA embroiled in a severe rape and forced abortion case.

On Wednesday, a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh dismissed the plea from the survivor challenging the Kerala High Court's decision from February, which had offered bail relief to Mamkootathil. In doing so, the Supreme Court removed some contentious remarks made against the survivor in the high court's order.

The bail decision, originally handed down by Justice Kauser Edappagath, had previously noted a potentially consensual relationship between the complainant and Mamkootathil, warranting a thorough trial to arrive at a final conclusion. This case remains one of several allegations faced by the embattled politician.

(With inputs from agencies.)