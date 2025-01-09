Left Menu

Tragedy at Tirupati: CM Stalin Offers Condolence and Financial Aid

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pledged Rs 2 lakh to a victim's family after a fatal stampede at Tirupati. Six died, with 40 injured. Andhra Pradesh officials reinforce safety measures ahead of Vaikunth Ekadasi amid loss and grief. CM Stalin expressed condolences on social media, calling for swift recovery of the injured.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has extended financial support of Rs 2 lakh to the family of a victim from Tamil Nadu who lost their life in a devastating stampede at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night. This tragic incident claimed six lives and injured 40 others.

Expressing his condolences on social media, CM Stalin stated, "Deeply saddened by the tragic #stampede at #Tirupati, which has claimed innocent lives, including those from Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a swift recovery." The Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad also announced financial aid for the bereaved.

Tirupati Collector S Venkateswar assured the public that additional arrangements are in place ahead of Vaikunth Ekadasi. With challenges over miscommunication at ticket distribution, strategies include increased police presence and additional offline token distribution centers, aiming to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

