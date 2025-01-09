Left Menu

AAP Gains Momentum: INDIA Bloc Parties Rally Behind to Challenge BJP in Delhi Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party, seen as the principal challenger to the BJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, receives backing from various INDIA bloc parties. Despite the fractured opposition, AAP strengthens its position with support from parties like the Trinamool Congress, amid a divided alliance with Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:54 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gaining traction ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, positioning itself as the primary alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP MP Sanjay Singh emphasized that their party is the sole contender capable of unseating BJP in the capital, a statement he made while speaking to ANI.

Support has flowed in from key INDIA bloc allies such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Samajwadi Party, bolstering AAP's campaign. While Congress and AAP are both part of the INDIA bloc, they find themselves in a face-off in Delhi. Earlier, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal expressed gratitude towards TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her endorsement via a post on social media platform X.

Prominent TMC personality Derek O'Brien reiterated this backing, affirming their continued support for AAP. In a concurrent development, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut acknowledged AAP's formidable presence in Delhi, even surpassing Congress, stating that the current political climate favors AAP's victory. The electoral process is set with polling on February 5 and results anticipated by February 8, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

