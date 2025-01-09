Left Menu

Delhi Politics Heat Up: BJP and AAP Clash Over Luxury Residences

Delhi BJP's Vishnu Mittal accuses CM Arvind Kejriwal of lavish spending while PM Modi supports the poor. AAP's Priyanka Kakkar counters, alleging BJP's misinformation and demanding transparency about PM's costly residence renovation. As elections loom, both parties engage in heated exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:15 IST
Delhi BJP General Secretary, Vishnu Mittal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fierce political confrontation, Delhi BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of prioritizing lavishness over people's welfare. Mittal claims Kejriwal's focus is on building a 'sheeshmahal' while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to housing the poor.

Mittal's comments come as the BJP intensifies preparations for the impending Delhi elections. At a critical Election Management Committee meeting, Mittal disclosed that BJP's Central Election Committee will convene on January 10 to finalize candidate lists by January 11. The party is poised to make significant electoral strides.

However, AAP's spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar criticized the BJP for its baseless accusations regarding Kejriwal's residence, insisting that BJP disseminates misinformation. She highlighted the need for transparency around PM Modi's lavish residence renovations funded by taxpayer money, urging public scrutiny of these expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

