Delhi's Political Battlefield: AAP vs BJP Showdown Looms

As Delhi gears up for its upcoming assembly elections, the political atmosphere is charged with allegations and strategic maneuvers. AAP leader Atishi has accused the BJP of lacking a coherent agenda, focusing solely on attacking AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal. She highlighted the absence of a chief ministerial candidate from the BJP's side.

The contest is shaping up as a direct AAP-BJP face-off, according to Kejriwal, who emphasized that this election is not a test for the INDIA alliance. Significant leaders such as Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav have extended their support to AAP, indicating a broader political backing.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has countered Kejriwal's narrative, alleging that AAP has historically strived to undermine Congress rather than the BJP. With recent setbacks in Delhi, Congress is battling to regain its erstwhile influence. The assembly polls are set for February 5, with counting slated for February 8.

