Delhi's Political Battlefield: AAP vs BJP Showdown Looms

As Delhi's assembly election approaches, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP faces off against the BJP, amidst Congress's critique. AAP accuses BJP of focusing solely on criticism without agenda or leadership candidate, while Congress claims AAP works against it. Polls set for February 5, 2024.

Updated: 09-01-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:24 IST
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Delhi gears up for its upcoming assembly elections, the political atmosphere is charged with allegations and strategic maneuvers. AAP leader Atishi has accused the BJP of lacking a coherent agenda, focusing solely on attacking AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal. She highlighted the absence of a chief ministerial candidate from the BJP's side.

The contest is shaping up as a direct AAP-BJP face-off, according to Kejriwal, who emphasized that this election is not a test for the INDIA alliance. Significant leaders such as Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav have extended their support to AAP, indicating a broader political backing.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has countered Kejriwal's narrative, alleging that AAP has historically strived to undermine Congress rather than the BJP. With recent setbacks in Delhi, Congress is battling to regain its erstwhile influence. The assembly polls are set for February 5, with counting slated for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

