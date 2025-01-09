In a continued saga of Europe's energy challenges, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed on Thursday that several European countries remain eager to purchase what they consider 'more competitive' Russian gas. This interest persists even after the cessation of gas supplies via Ukraine from January 1, following the expiry of the previous transit agreement.

Peskov has attributed the disruption of energy supplies in Moldova's separatist Transdniestria region to both Moldova and Ukraine. According to him, these entities play a significant role in the ongoing crisis, which adds layers to the complex geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.

The halted energy transit via Ukraine underscores the fragile state of energy security in Europe and raises questions about future strategies for regional stability in the sector.

