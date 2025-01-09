Left Menu

Russian Gas Dilemma: Europe's Ongoing Energy Crisis

European nations still seek Russian gas despite halted supplies via Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov cited interest in 'more competitive' options. Meanwhile, Moldova and Ukraine are accused of exacerbating Moldova's Transdniestria energy crisis, highlighting geopolitical tensions affecting regional energy stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:29 IST
Russian Gas Dilemma: Europe's Ongoing Energy Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a continued saga of Europe's energy challenges, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed on Thursday that several European countries remain eager to purchase what they consider 'more competitive' Russian gas. This interest persists even after the cessation of gas supplies via Ukraine from January 1, following the expiry of the previous transit agreement.

Peskov has attributed the disruption of energy supplies in Moldova's separatist Transdniestria region to both Moldova and Ukraine. According to him, these entities play a significant role in the ongoing crisis, which adds layers to the complex geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.

The halted energy transit via Ukraine underscores the fragile state of energy security in Europe and raises questions about future strategies for regional stability in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025