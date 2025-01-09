Daring Rescue Operation at Assam Quarry

A specialized rescue team from the Nagpur-based Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has been deployed to Assam to assist in saving workers trapped in a flooded quarry in the Umrangso region, located approximately 250 kilometers from Guwahati. This was confirmed by officials on Thursday.

The unexpected inundation at the 3-Kilo Coal Quarry occurred on Monday, with around 15 workers reportedly inside the illegal site when water breached a wall and filled the tunnels. The seriousness of the situation prompted rapid deployment from WCL.

On January 8, a five-member WCL team was flown via a C-130 Hercules aircraft to the location. They arrived equipped with a high-capacity submersible pump capable of removing 500 gallons of water per minute and various complex equipment to facilitate the rescue. The WCL team is regarded as one of the best for such operations and has previously engaged in rescue missions in Uttarakhand.

As rescue efforts from multiple state and central agencies continue into the fourth day, the operation aims to locate and save miners from the hazardous, illegal rat-hole mine in Dima Hasao district.

