Left Menu

Daring Rescue Operation at Assam Quarry

A specialized rescue team from Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has been deployed to assist in saving workers trapped in a flooded quarry in Assam. Equipped with a powerful submersible pump and extensive equipment, the team aims to drain the water and rescue approximately 15 laborers trapped since Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:14 IST
Daring Rescue Operation at Assam Quarry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A specialized rescue team from the Nagpur-based Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has been deployed to Assam to assist in saving workers trapped in a flooded quarry in the Umrangso region, located approximately 250 kilometers from Guwahati. This was confirmed by officials on Thursday.

The unexpected inundation at the 3-Kilo Coal Quarry occurred on Monday, with around 15 workers reportedly inside the illegal site when water breached a wall and filled the tunnels. The seriousness of the situation prompted rapid deployment from WCL.

On January 8, a five-member WCL team was flown via a C-130 Hercules aircraft to the location. They arrived equipped with a high-capacity submersible pump capable of removing 500 gallons of water per minute and various complex equipment to facilitate the rescue. The WCL team is regarded as one of the best for such operations and has previously engaged in rescue missions in Uttarakhand.

As rescue efforts from multiple state and central agencies continue into the fourth day, the operation aims to locate and save miners from the hazardous, illegal rat-hole mine in Dima Hasao district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025