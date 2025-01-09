Left Menu

India's Organic Export Potential: Aiming for a Rs 20,000 Crore Milestone

India aims to increase organic product exports from Rs 5,000-6,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore over the next three years, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The new National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) regulations are set to enhance standards and align with global demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:41 IST
India is poised to dramatically boost its organic product exports, aiming for a Rs 20,000 crore target in the coming three years, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. As he unveiled the eighth edition of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), he highlighted the significant changes introduced to improve clarity and bring India's standards in line with global requirements.

The current export figures for organic products stand at Rs 5,000-6,000 crore. However, with a growing global market that could expand to Rs 10 lakh crore, Goyal emphasized the tremendous opportunity for India to increase its market share. He called for startups to develop solutions to further aid the sector's growth.

The recently updated NPOP regulations focus on making the certification process more farmer-friendly, improving transparency, and overhauling the traceability system. With these enhancements, the organic export sector is expected to reach USD 2 billion by 2030. The eighth edition was also marked by the launch of upgraded digital platforms, including TraceNet 2.0, to augment operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

