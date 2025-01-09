Left Menu

Capital Infra Trust IPO Surges with Strong Bidding

Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust, saw its IPO subscription close at 2.80 times on the final bidding day, with overwhelming interest, particularly from anchor investors. Sponsored by Gawar Construction, the IPO aims to raise Rs 1,578 crore, marking the first InvIT IPO of 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:26 IST
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), witnessed a robust response, being subscribed 2.80 times over on its final bidding day.

According to stock exchange data, the offer attracted bids for 24.7 million units against an offer of 8.8 million units. The segment for other investors was oversubscribed by 5.08 times, while institutional investors subscribed to 93 percent of their allocated portion.

Sponsored by Gawar Construction, the IPO has raised Rs 703 crore from anchor investors and is priced between Rs 99 and Rs 100 per unit. It stands as the inaugural InvIT IPO of 2025, aiming to raise Rs 1,578 crore through a combination of fresh units and an offer for sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

