Delhi High Court Orders Removal of Misleading Deepfake Videos Linked to Medanta Hospital

The Delhi High Court has ruled to remove deepfake videos featuring Medanta Hospital's trademark and Chairman Dr. Naresh Trehan, allegedly used to promote unapproved medicines. The court issued an interim injunction, recognizing potential harm to the hospital’s reputation and finding the act as misleading and deceptive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has directed the removal of deepfake videos on social media that misused the trademark of Medanta Hospital and its chairman, Dr. Naresh Trehan. The court criticized these posts for their intention to deceive the public and promote unapproved medications.

In a decision issued on January 8, Justice Mini Pushkarna affirmed that the plaintiffs had made a compelling case for an injunction. The court stressed that failing to grant an interim injunction would cause irreparable harm to the plaintiffs, with the balance of convenience clearly leaning in their favor.

The lawsuit alleges that these fraudulent videos misrepresented Dr. Trehan, a prominent cardiac surgeon, as endorsing remedies for urological conditions. The misuse of his likeness and Medanta's brand is described as intentional, aiming to mislead the public without substantiated medical claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

