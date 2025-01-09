Left Menu

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Encourages NCC Cadets at Republic Day Camp

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized the importance of leadership and national service beyond the Armed Forces during his visit to the NCC Republic Day Parade Camp. He praised NCC's contributions to community service, environmental conservation, and social awareness, highlighting the cadets' role in shaping a prosperous India.

Chief of Army Upendra Dwivedi visits NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi Cantt (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi paid a significant visit to the NCC Republic Day Parade Camp at Delhi Cantt. During his address, he urged cadets to pursue excellence, underscoring that serving the nation transcends the Armed Forces.

General Dwivedi highlighted how the NCC lays the foundation for leadership in various sectors. He applauded the NCC's dedication, commending cadets for their involvement in community programs, blood donation drives, and environmental conservation efforts.

Reflecting on his cadet days, General Dwivedi stressed the pivotal role current cadets will have in a 'Viksit Bharat'. He concluded with the uplifting words of the Late General Bipin Rawat: 'Silently carve out your identity, for the winds will sing your praise'.

The program also featured a review of the Guard of Honour, with contingents from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and girl cadets. The Army Chief enjoyed a band performance by Government High School, Mizoram, and admired the cadets' efforts in theme-based 'Flag Area' projects emphasizing social issues and community development.

NCC cadets demonstrated their skills through static and functional ship models and captivated with a cultural program, which included music and art performances promoting the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

