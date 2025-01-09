Left Menu

HDFC Securities Surpasses Rs 25,000 Crore in Mutual Fund AUM

HDFC Securities has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Rs 25,000 crore in total asset under management for mutual funds. This accomplishment reflects the firm's dedication to aiding customers with long-term financial goals. The SIP segment plays a crucial role, exceeding industry averages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Broking firm HDFC Securities announced on Thursday that its mutual fund asset under management (AUM) has crossed the Rs 25,000 crore threshold.

The company attributes this achievement to its strong commitment to helping customers achieve their long-term financial goals through disciplined investing and consistent savings.

HDFC Securities' MD and CEO, Dhiraj Relli, expressed gratitude towards customers for their trust and loyalty, highlighting that the SIP segment alone constitutes over 40% of the firm's mutual fund AUM, which is double the industry's average contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025