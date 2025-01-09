HDFC Securities Surpasses Rs 25,000 Crore in Mutual Fund AUM
HDFC Securities has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Rs 25,000 crore in total asset under management for mutual funds. This accomplishment reflects the firm's dedication to aiding customers with long-term financial goals. The SIP segment plays a crucial role, exceeding industry averages.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Broking firm HDFC Securities announced on Thursday that its mutual fund asset under management (AUM) has crossed the Rs 25,000 crore threshold.
The company attributes this achievement to its strong commitment to helping customers achieve their long-term financial goals through disciplined investing and consistent savings.
HDFC Securities' MD and CEO, Dhiraj Relli, expressed gratitude towards customers for their trust and loyalty, highlighting that the SIP segment alone constitutes over 40% of the firm's mutual fund AUM, which is double the industry's average contribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN General Assembly adopts milestone cybercrime treaty
India's Historic 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: A Record-Breaking Milestone with Reforms
Andy Pycroft Reaches Milestone as 100th Test Match Referee
SA’s Historic G20 Presidency: A Milestone for Africa and a Call for Global Collaboration
Haier Appliances India Set to Hit Billion Dollar Milestone in 2024