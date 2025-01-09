HDFC Securities Surpasses Rs 25,000 Crore in Mutual Fund AUM

Broking firm HDFC Securities announced on Thursday that its mutual fund asset under management (AUM) has crossed the Rs 25,000 crore threshold.

The company attributes this achievement to its strong commitment to helping customers achieve their long-term financial goals through disciplined investing and consistent savings.

HDFC Securities' MD and CEO, Dhiraj Relli, expressed gratitude towards customers for their trust and loyalty, highlighting that the SIP segment alone constitutes over 40% of the firm's mutual fund AUM, which is double the industry's average contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)