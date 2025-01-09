NHRC Probes Ayushman Bharat Denial After Tragic Suicide

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an investigation into a distressing incident involving a 72-year-old man who reportedly took his own life on December 25, after being denied treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) at a government hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The victim, an enrollee in the AB PM-JAY, was allegedly refused medical coverage at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology due to a supposed lack of state government directives, despite being eligible. This denial of service under a scheme intended to provide financial medical aid to senior citizens, was linked to the man's tragic decision.

Expressing profound concern over potential human rights violations, the NHRC noted that the AB PM-JAY scheme aims to deliver essential healthcare to senior citizens who cannot afford expensive medical treatments. In light of the incident, the NHRC has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Government of Karnataka, demanding a comprehensive report within four weeks about the scheme's implementation statewide and nationally.

