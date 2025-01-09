Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Pays Tribute to Late PM Dr Manmohan Singh Amid Key Decisions

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet meeting honored late PM Dr Manmohan Singh with a moment of silence and decided to rename the Himachal Institute of Public Administration after him. Key decisions included new tehsils approvals, revised poverty line criteria, and increased stamp duty rates for land transactions.

Updated: 09-01-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:19 IST
Revenue Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jagat Singh Negi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet meeting on Thursday commenced with a two-minute silence to honor the late former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, reflecting on his significant contributions to both the state and the nation.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi highlighted Singh's role in the establishment of vital institutions in Himachal Pradesh, alongside transformative national programs under his leadership, such as MGNREGA and Right to Food.

The Cabinet made significant decisions, like renaming the Himachal Institute of Public Administration in Singh's honor, approving new tehsils, revising poverty line criteria, and adjusting land transaction stamp duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

