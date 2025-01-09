Global Patidar Business Summit 2025: Uniting Vision and Progress

Left Menu

The Global Patidar Business Summit 2025, inaugurated by CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, celebrates the Patidar community's contribution to progress. Lauded for their achievements, the summit spotlights youth's role in economic and social revolutions while aligning with PM Modi's vision for transformational growth in India, aiming for a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:25 IST
In a significant gathering at Gandhinagar, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the much-anticipated Global Patidar Business Summit and Exhibition 2025. Organized by Sardar Dham, this summit marks the Patidar community's strides in development through forward-thinking initiatives. The event drew dignitaries including Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani, along with prominent community leaders.

The summit, set against the backdrop of a vast 1 lakh square meters exhibition, underscores the importance of youth in driving economic, social, and industrial revolutions. Chief Minister Patel lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary policies, which have elevated India's global standing. Echoing the sentiment, Patel highlighted Gujarat's leadership in development since the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit's inception in 2003.

Beyond promoting industrial ventures, the event spotlighted commitments to sustainable growth through green energy initiatives within the state. Affirming this vision, the summit aligns with Modi's mission for Viksit Bharat @2047, aiming for India to become a $30 trillion economy by the centenary of independence. This event not only underscores Gujarat's development but also serves as a clarion call for collective effort toward national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

