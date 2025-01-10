Energy Crisis in Transdniestria: Sandu Accuses Gazprom
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused Gazprom of exacerbating an energy crisis in Transdniestria, as power cuts plague the region. The situation stems from Ukraine halting gas transit, while discussions between Moldovan and Ukrainian leaders explore alternative solutions to maintain energy supplies.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu visited regions affected by persistent power outages on Thursday, attributing the current energy crisis to Russian gas giant Gazprom. The crisis is especially impacting the Transdniestria pro-Russian separatist enclave.
In a statement from Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov implied responsibility lay with Moldova and Ukraine for the ongoing power and heating shortages, as Ukraine has stopped extending its gas transit agreement with Russia.
Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, while meeting with Moldovan and Transdniestria officials, pledged ongoing support for discussions aiming to resolve the issue, emphasizing dialogue between both parties as essential for a long-term settlement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
