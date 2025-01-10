Fog Disrupts Delhi Travels: Flights and Trains Delay

On Friday, Delhi's air and rail travel were significantly disrupted as dense fog and unfavorable weather conditions persisted. The airport authorities issued an advisory warning that flights not compliant with CAT III standards might encounter delays.

Amid ongoing landings and takeoffs, passengers were advised via social media to stay updated by contacting respective airlines. Although no flight cancellations or diversions were reported, inconvenience was acknowledged. In the railway sector, 26 Northern Railway trains experienced delays, with some running over eight hours late due to poor visibility and operational challenges.

The dense fog also contributed to dropping temperatures, with Safdarjung recording a minimum of 6.0 degrees Celsius. Air quality in the region deteriorated, with the AQI reaching a 'very poor' level of 451. The ongoing cold temperatures have also driven many homeless individuals to seek refuge in night shelters around the capital.

