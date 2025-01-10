Left Menu

Fog Disrupts Delhi Travels: Flights and Trains Delay

Travel in Delhi faces disruptions as dense fog affects flights and trains. While CAT III compliant flights continue, others experience delays. Train schedules are heavily impacted, with several express trains running late due to poor visibility. The air quality in the capital has deteriorated, with AQI reaching severe levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:49 IST
Fog Disrupts Delhi Travels: Flights and Trains Delay
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Delhi's air and rail travel were significantly disrupted as dense fog and unfavorable weather conditions persisted. The airport authorities issued an advisory warning that flights not compliant with CAT III standards might encounter delays.

Amid ongoing landings and takeoffs, passengers were advised via social media to stay updated by contacting respective airlines. Although no flight cancellations or diversions were reported, inconvenience was acknowledged. In the railway sector, 26 Northern Railway trains experienced delays, with some running over eight hours late due to poor visibility and operational challenges.

The dense fog also contributed to dropping temperatures, with Safdarjung recording a minimum of 6.0 degrees Celsius. Air quality in the region deteriorated, with the AQI reaching a 'very poor' level of 451. The ongoing cold temperatures have also driven many homeless individuals to seek refuge in night shelters around the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025